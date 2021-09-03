Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER - Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River battled it out on the gridiron Friday night at East Alton-Wood River High School Stadium. CM won the game over the Oilers 28-0.

The Eagles led 7-0 at the half over the Oilers, but the first half was hard fought for the duration.

Civic Memorial's Nick Williams scored on a touchdown run in the third quarter. Logan Turbyfill scored the Eagles' first touchdown.

The Oilers had a 50-yard return, but then Williams snared an interception to stop the Oilers' drive.

CM moved to a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bryer Arview ran for one of the CM scores.

The final tally was Civic Memorial 28, East Alton-Wood River 0.

