Civic Memorial-East Alton Wood River Battle It Out Friday Night, Eagles Win 28-0
WOOD RIVER - Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River battled it out on the gridiron Friday night at East Alton-Wood River High School Stadium. CM won the game over the Oilers 28-0.
The Eagles led 7-0 at the half over the Oilers, but the first half was hard fought for the duration.
Civic Memorial's Nick Williams scored on a touchdown run in the third quarter. Logan Turbyfill scored the Eagles' first touchdown.
The Oilers had a 50-yard return, but then Williams snared an interception to stop the Oilers' drive.
CM moved to a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bryer Arview ran for one of the CM scores.
The final tally was Civic Memorial 28, East Alton-Wood River 0.
