The Civic Memorial High School Eagles Volleyball program welcomes you to attend our summer skills camp. All aspects of the game are taught through drills and exercises that focus on passing, setting, hitting and serving. This camp is designed for the beginner to intermediate player and will incorporate essential life-lessons such as teamwork and sportsmanship. Our volleyball staff will assist each athlete in developing the fundamental skills of the game through game-based drills and daily scrimmages aimed at developing the whole pplayer.

Camp Dates and Times: Monday, July 29 through Thursday, August 1 from 6-8 pm.

Eligibility: Any girl entering 4th through 8th grade for the 2013-2014 school year.

What to Bring: Athletic shoes, knee-pads and a water bottle. Wear comfortable clothes that you won't mind getting a little sweaty! Wear your camp t-shirt on Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

What to Expect: For those entering into grades 4-6, you will learn the fundamentals of volleyball. From serving to passing and playing the ball over the net, our coaches will work with you individually, as well as in groups to learn all about the game! For those entering into grades 7 and 8, you will cover fundamentals as well as offensive strategies, such as setting and hitting, defense, and skills needed to compete at the Jr. High Level. Daily awards will be given to campers based on skill, hustle, spirit and sportsmanship.

Fee: $45.

Questions: Contact Head Coach Biggs at 618-979-6818 or amanda.c.biggs@me.com

Click Here to Download Application and Payment Form

More like this: