BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial Eagles escaped with an 8-0 win over the East Alton-Wood River Friday night at Civic Memorial.

The Oilers came close to evening up the score in the final minutes but a fumble by the Oilers gave the Eagles an opportunity to secure possession and the victory, 8-0. East Alton-Wood River moved all the way to the 1-yard-line during that possession, but CM held its ground to preserve the triumph.

The winning play of the game ended up being a 36-yard pass late in the second quarter from CM quarterback Noah Turbyfill to Drennon Hausman. Briley Christeson ran in the two-point conversion.

The entire Eagles-Oilers contest was a battle of the defenses, with Civic Memorial narrowly emerging with a win.

CM improves to 2-0 with the win and East Alton-Wood River is now 0-2.

