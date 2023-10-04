Civic Memorial Sweeps Top Seven Spots, Scored Perfect 15 In Winning Small School Madison County Cross Country Meet
GRANITE CITY - Civic Memorial's boys cross country team swept the top seven places and had a perfect score in going on to win the small school Madison County meet Tuesday at Wilson Park in Granite City.
The Eagles scored a perfect 15 points to win the team title, with Father McGivney Catholic second with 56 points, Metro-East Lutheran was third with 76 points and Roxana was fourth with 97 points. Maryville Christian, Madison, East Alton-Wood River and Marquette Catholic also had runners in the race, but not enough to record a team score.
CM sweep of the top seven spots started with individual champion Max Weber, who came in at 15:28.0, with Jacob Cranford in at 16:15.9, Lucas Naugle had a time of 16:47.4, Tullio Zampieri was in at 16:54.7, Landon Kearby was home at 17:51.8, Joshua Cranford had a time of 17:05,3 and D.J. Dutton was in at 17:21.5. Maryville's Noah Jacob was eighth at 17:40.2 and a pair of Griffin runners, Connor Schmidt and Levi Huber, rounded out the top ten, with Schmidt having a time of 17:41.0 and Huber was in at 17:45.6.
To go along with Schmidt and Huber, the Griffins had Liam Schmidt in at 17:57.0, Liam Boeving was in at 18:37.7, Aiden Schmidt had a time of 18:41.9, Jackson Ehrman was in at 22:29.2 and Luke Welser was home at 24:52.6. The Knights were led by Wyatt Goeckner, who was in at 18:30.6, with Jack Shank in at 18:31.8, Lucas Abbott had a time of 18:51.9, Adam Broekemeier was in at 18:55.1, Dean Hemmer had a time of 19:28.1, Lucas Getta's time was 23:08.4 and C.J. Hayes was in at 25:57.0
Noah Crump was the top runner for the Shells at 18:13,1, while Joshua Ervin had a time of 21:21.6, Maurice Sparks was home at 22:43.0, Talon Blas had a time of 22:47.1, Peyton Pride was in at 23:32.0, Ethan Weigler came in at 24:33.6 and Colbe Smith's time was 26:18.6.
Braden Nash was the top runner for the Explorers, with a time of 20:46.2, with Owen Page in at 21:51.5 and Roger Zawodniak in at 24:48.5. Madison's lone runner was Alex Kennedy, who had a time of 19:37.2, while Jacob was the Lions' lone representative. The Oilers were led by Evan Baker, who came in at 18:45.0, while Isaiah Simpson-Kolmer was in at 19:02.3, Jamal Burgess, Jr. had a time of 19:43.7 and Kirk Lane was home at 20:11.1.
