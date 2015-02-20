Civic Memorial captured what coach Jonathan Denney described as one of its biggest wins in the program's recent history on Monday night, slipping by a difficult Highland opponent 63-56 to win the Jersey Regional.

Highland led early in the game, but Civic Memorial kept scrapping and eventually captured the victory to move to IHSA Class 3A Highland Sectional.

Allie Troeckler once again paced Civic Memorial with 23 points and 10 rebounds and was all over the court offensively and defensively for the Lady Eagles.

Freshman Kaylee Eaton erupted for a career high 16 points to also guide the Eagles. Alaira Tyus had nine points and Katelyn Turbyfill had eight points to round out Civic Memorial's balanced attack.

Denney said this was without a doubt his team's best performance of the season.

"Highland beat us three times before, but our girls weathered the storm," he said. "Highland had a great team, but our girls fought and battled and made some huge shots to come up on top. We lost five starters from a 30-1 team that went to the super sectionals. It is phenomenal that we are 25-6 and are regional champs."

After a loss to Calhoun in the Carrollton Tourney, Civic Memorial regrouped and applied different defensive schemes and it has worked, Denney said.

"We were just trying not to give them much space on offense," Denney added.

Civic Memorial plays the winner of tonight's 6 p.m. Salem-Effingham game on Monday in the Highland Sectional.

