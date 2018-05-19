Get The Latest News!

BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School honored the graduating class of 2018 Saturday evening.

After recognizing the graduates that will be entering the military, valedictorians Kaleb Denney and Hannah Schmidt wished everyone in the class of 2018 the best of luck on all of their future endeavors.

Max McCune, student body president, thanked teachers, families and everyone who made the day possible and commended his fellow graduates for their talents.

“This class is full of beautiful and wonderful talent,” McCune said.

The Civic Memorial High School class of 2018 included:

