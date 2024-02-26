BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High and Trimpe Middle School dance squads recently completed outstanding competitive seasons.

The CM Pazzaz school members were Izzie Ackerman, Sierra Branch, Ava Fassler, Abi Fischer, Vivienne Frew, Maicey Markle, Milla Munsch, Ashlyn Perkins, Kennedi Staggs, and Ella Toner.

Jazzers members included Kynlee Boner, Kena Breyer, Reese Brueggeman, Emma Coffman, Kaylea Falk, Annabelle Kincaide, Bailey Kinkel, Elsie Lively, Frankie Newton, Emersyn Olmstead, Cecelia Silkwood, and Adelynn Spurgeon.

Coaches for both teams were Joy Brueggeman, Jenny Spurgeon, Tatum Darr, Kat Wilson, and Kaitlyn Depping.

The Civic Memorial High School Pazzazz Dance Team competed at Edwardsville and O'Fallon for IDTA. They also competed at the IHSA competition that was held at Mascoutah this season.

"We have a very new group of girls on our team this year consisting of freshman and sophomores," Coach Spurgeon said. "It has been a rebuilding year for our team for sure. These girls have never given up and we are so proud of how much they have grown since July. They look like a completely different squad if you saw them in July.

"Unfortunately, they came up short of qualifying for IDTA State this season but they have so much to be proud of. We are excited about the growth of this program and to see what next season has in store for them."

Trimpe Middle School Jazzers Dance Team qualified both Hip Hop and Open Pom routines for IDTA State.

The Jazzers girls also competed at Edwardsville and O'Fallon IDTA competitions this season. Both routines brought home first place at both competitions.

"This group of girls are so fun to watch," Coach Spurgeon said. "They have practiced so hard since July."

