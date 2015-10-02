BETHALTO - With less than three weeks left of the regular season, the Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team are heading into one of their most difficult matchup of the season against the Highland High School Bulldogs.

CM Coach Justin Winslow has prepared his determined athletes through a great week of practice. Winslow's fifth year with the team has proven to be his most successful so far.

“It was really easy for them to get excited for this game,” Winslow said.

Of course, it should have been easy for the Eagles to get excited for Friday’s competition. This week’s homecoming game has filled entire school with school spirit; a 5-0 record just makes that spirit grow even stronger.

Last week's match against Mascoutah High School seemed somewhat effortless for the Eagles, as they won 54-14.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM Quarterback Adam Hill is leading his team with over 1,098 yards ran and 14 touchdowns. Running back John Whitworth has rushed 95 yards so far this season with 11 touchdowns.

Rikki Lafferty is leading the defensive line with 57 tackles.

Although they are undefeated so far this season, the Eagles are fully aware of what this game could mean for them in their Mississippi Valley Conference standings.

“It’s a big conference game,” Winslow said, “The guys really understand what’s at stake.”

A win for CM would be mean a lot heading into week seven’s game against 1-4 Waterloo High School. With the way that the Eagles have been playing throughout the season, the game against Waterloo could probably result in an easy win for the offensive powerhouses at CM, who have been scoring over 40 points per game throughout the entire season.

“It’s a new challenge against a very good football team,” Winslow said, “We seem to have a very good chance but we’ll wait and see.”

More like this: