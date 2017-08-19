Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BETHALTO - The Eagles took to the field Friday night to give CM fans a taste of what's in store for this year's season.

Article continues after sponsor message

With next week bringing the start of the regular season Coach Parmentier said the season opener might be a tough one on the road.

"Marquette's got a veteran crew coming back," he said. "I think they got 14 or 15 starters back. We got four starters back. A lot of new guys. New faces. We're going to get after it and see where the chips fall."

Coach Parmentier said they'll have their hands full but he hopes the new crew can figure it out and be a force on the turf.

The Eagles start the regular football season Friday, August 25, with an away game against the Marquette Explorers at 7 p.m.

More like this:

Sep 15, 2023 - Panthers Pick Up First Win On New Turf In Lopsided Game Over CM

Aug 8, 2023 - Nasello Brings Coaching Pedigree Back To Alton High - Team Has High Hopes For 2023 Season

Aug 15, 2023 - Blake Rimbey Set For QB Debut For Piasa Birds - Is An Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete Of The Month

Aug 20, 2023 - Kansas City's Kurt Wilson Is Master's Category Winner Of Bike Event

Aug 23, 2023 - Triad Soccer Heats Up, Beats Collinsville In Season Opener

 