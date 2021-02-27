BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial Eagles went on several runs during the game to put away the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at home with a 61-43 win Saturday afternoon in Bethalto.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eagles took a 19-11 lead after one quarter and pushed the lead to a 33-20 halftime lead. After halftime, the Eagles pushed their lead more to a 41-27 score going into the fourth quarter and outscored their rival 20-16 in the final quarter to take the win.

The Eagles had three players in double digits. Logan Turbyfill had 22 points while Sam Buckley had 13 and Trey Hall had 11.

Antonio Hardin led the way for the Oilers with 14 points, while Ahmad Allen had 9 points and Evan Merritt closed with 6 points.

EAWR fell to 6-6 for the season and the Eagles went to 1-9.

More like this: