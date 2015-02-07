Civic Memorial controlled the second half and ended up knocking off Jersey 65-54 on Friday night at home.

Jakob Lowrance led Civic Memorial with 20 points, followed by Jaquan Adams with 12 and Brett Lane with 11 points. Zac Ridenhour topped all Jersey scorers with 24 points, followed by Jake Varble with 11 points.

Civic Memorial coach Doug Carey said this was a big Mississippi Valley Conference win for his team.

"If we play like we did in the second half we will be tough to beat," Carey said. "We moved the ball pretty well. We worked on that the last two practices for 45 minutes."

Jersey had an eight-point lead at one point in the game, but Civic Memorial rebounded and came on strong in the second half, shooting a sizzling nine of 10 in the third quarter.

"We were in foul trouble and that hurt in the second half," Jersey coach Stote Reeder said. "We didn't contest many of the shots when they went nine of 10 in the third quarter. We played hard though."

Ridenhour had an outstanding game, Reeder said, and did everything he could in the loss. Ridenhour was sick earlier in the week and still played efficiently at his point guard slot, the coach added.

Jersey didn't have long to rest, playing Mt. Vernon on Saturday.

"We have to forget about this one and move on," Reeder said.

Civic Memorial and Jersey are knotted in the Mississippi Valley Conference with 4-2 records. Civic Memorial is now 16-8 overall.

