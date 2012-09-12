September 11, 2012 – The 2012 Alton City-Wide Spring Litter Cleanup was held on Saturday, September 8th.

More than forty 40 organizations picked up litter at various locations around Alton. Without the assistance of organizations like the Junior League of Greater Alton, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Encounter, Pride, Inc., Brown Street Baptist Church, Allied Waste, Jacoby Arts Center, Girl Scouts, the Knights of Columbus, Fast Eddie's Fried Chicken, 100 Black Men of Alton, Wild Trak Cycling Club, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Learning Center, the Alton Police Department, Alton Weed & Seed Strategy, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Main Street, Friends of Haskell, the Kiwanis Club of Alton and Godfrey, the Upper Alton Association, Sierra Club, ROTC, Club Paws, Royal Services, Rotary Club of the Riverbend, and many individual residents, the Cleanup would not have been a success. Thanks to the work of these organizations and individuals, approximately 135bags of litter were removed from Alton’s streets.

Thanks also to Thom DeGrand and the workers in the PACUP Program and Sheriff Robert Hertz and the workers in the SWAP Program. These individuals were responsible for gathering and disposing the bags of litter collected by the volunteers and picking up litter along the more heavily traveled streets. Without the PACUP and SWAP Programs, the City-Wide Litter Cleanup would not have been successful.

Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee Chairwoman Carolyn MacAfee said, “I am pleased the community united to fight against litter. Litter makes our City look unhealthy and unsafe. I am pleased to see individuals and organization take part in the litter cleanups and I hope these individuals and organizations will adopt areas around town to keep litter free.”

The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee organizes the spring and fall litter cleanups. The Committee meets the first Thursday of each month, at 3:30 P.M., at Haskell House. For more information on the litter cleanups, on adopting areas of the City to pickup litter, or on the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, please contact Carolyn MacAfee at 304-4315, or visit the Alton Beautification and Clean City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com/abccc.

Pictures from the cleanup will be on the Photos section of the City of Alton’s website, http://www.alton-il.com.

