ALTON - Every year, local groups including Alton Main Street and PRIDE, Inc. organize several volunteers from across the Riverbend with the combined goal of making Alton a cleaner place to live and visit.

Groups will be supplying bags, gloves and even donuts to volunteers coming to one of their four starting locations, which will be staffed from 9 a.m. - noon Saturday. However, PRIDE, Inc. and Greater Alton Community Development Corporation (GACDC) Executive Director Monica Semnacher said people are more than welcome to take part in the cleanup while picking up litter around their own neighborhoods. PRIDE, Inc. starting locations will be at 200 W. Third St. at the Riverbender building, Hellrung Park at the corner of Seventh St. and Central Ave., Uptown at Neudecker Insurance at Main St. and College Ave. and Joe K's Restaurant.

"It will be rain or shine, but it looks like there will be perfect weather," Semnacher said. "I will pitch in myself after I help get people started."

Semnacher became executive director of PRIDE, Inc. in March 2017, and took part in this past spring's litter cleanup in the rain. She said she greatly enjoys making an impact on the world through the simple act of cleaning litter.

