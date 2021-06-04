ST. LOUIS - Today, the St. Louis Street Department, after continued discussions with downtown residents and businesses, announced a scooter curfew for the Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. The curfew for these areas begins immediately, and will be implemented seven days a week, from 9:00pm to 8:00am. The curfew will continue indefinitely as part of a broader effort to improve public safety downtown.

“Today’s decisive action illustrates this administration’s commitment to working collaboratively with Downtown residents and businesses. This is just one step towards a more comprehensive plan, and the City continues to solicit input from Downtown stakeholders around policies to improve public safety.” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Scooter companies Lime and Bird have acknowledged the order and are fully cooperating.

