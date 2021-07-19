ST. LOUIS - Today, the City of St. Louis Refuse Division recommended residents utilize nearly 30 dropoff locations for recycling purposes amidst a longstanding labor shortage in the department.

The City continues to push for applicants in a variety of positions, including in the Refuse division. While Refuse continues to mix solid waste and recycling in alleys to ensure trash is picked up on time, a full list of recycling locations, as well as hours and availability, can be found here.

“The Refuse Division is taking every action to make sure residents have their trash picked up in a timely manner,” said City Refuse Commissioner Todd Waelterman. “As we continue to search for applicants to fill vacant positions, the Division asks residents to drop off recycling at nearly 30 locations across the City until this long-standing shortage is resolved to ensure their recycling is collected and processed.”

Refuse driver positions are union jobs with competitive salary and benefits. Benefits include City healthcare plans, a pension, and a one-time bonus of $1,500 after the work testing period. City employees who successfully refer an applicant to become a refuse driver can receive a $500 referral bonus. Drivers require a commercial drivers license permit, and Refuse will complete training of new hires for their full license.

The application for refuse drivers can be found here. The City of St. Louis is looking to hire for more than 100 different vacant positions across departments. All positions begin at $15 an hour with competitive benefits.

