On March 28 the City of Alton received responses to a Request of Interest & Qualifications (LIQ) for the development of a Riverfront Hotel/Conference Center on City owned property that was formerly Great Central Lumber Company.

Of the approximately 20 qualified developers/operators who were sent the LIQ, five letters of interest and qualifications were received by the response deadline. Mayor Tom Hoechst said “The next step is to thoroughly review the responses, respondent qualifications and their references.” At the same time an advisory committee made up of business, City government and public leaders will be formed to meet with contractors chosen by the merit of their response. According to Hoechst, the advisory committee will interview “Teams with the greatest experience and expertise and that most closely share the vision of the project being sought by the City of Alton.”

Developers who presented their interest and qualifications to the City are:

Acquest Realty Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary company

JB Real Estate Development Company LLC and Orion Construction

Horinko Group, Lighthouse Architects, STW Design & Mike Hughes Architects

Midas Hospitality

HCW LLC

Review of responses from the above are currently underway.

