EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is once again offering to share the cost of adding a tree to residential properties as part of the Tree Planting Program. This long-running annual initiative is overseen by Edwardsville’s Beautification and Tree Commission and the Public Works Department.

Participants are reimbursed half the cost, up to $100, of buying and planting one tree at the property owner’s primary place of residence. To be eligible for reimbursement, an application must be received and approved prior to final selection and planting of a tree. Only trees listed on the City’s approved tree list can be considered for the program, which is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, while funding is available. Previous program participants are eligible to apply. Applications must be received by Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The tree must be planted by Friday, December 15, 2023.

“Many people think spring is the time of year to plant, but when it comes to trees fall is the preferred planting time,” said Sarah Cundiff, who chairs the Beautification and Tree Commission. “Choosing a tree doesn’t have to be stressful. There are many nurseries and tree farms in our area with knowledgeable staff that can help you choose the right tree for your desired location.”

The Beautification and Tree Commission is a volunteer-led group that collaborates with the City on beautification projects, including municipal landscaping and plantings. The Tree Planting Program is one of several commission initiatives, including the annual Green Thumb Awards, which recognize efforts to beautify the City through landscaping, gardening and plantings on residential, commercial and civic properties. More details about the Tree Planting Program, including the approved tree list and an online and printable application, are available at www.cityofedwardsville.com/plantatree

