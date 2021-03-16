SPRINGFIELD - The City of Wood River and City of Jerseyville have both been awarded significant state grants to construct, renovate, and improve buildings or purchase land to be used for public access and recreation.

Governor JB Pritzker today announced the grant funding statewide for more than $24.9 million.

The funding is made available through the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act (PARC) grant program, part of the Governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

This is the synopsis of the Wood River and Jerseyville state grants:

Wood River, City of (Madison County) $2,500,000: A development project to build a new recreation center revitalizing Central Park, to include a gymnasium with two full-sized sports courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, and an elevated walking path above the courts. Included are three multipurpose rooms, along with another space designated for gymnastics, a lobby area with public restrooms, office space, a kitchen, storage space, and locker rooms

Jerseyville, City of (Jersey County) $450,000: A development project to replace the existing Susnig Center gym floor and bleachers, upgrade restrooms, and install a new roof. Retractable batting cages will be installed, and portable basketball goals will be provided.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said: "The major grant is one of reasons campaigned so hard for voter passage of 1 percent sales tax to bring to the citizens exactly what they wanted. Not only a rec center, but the long-awaited flood-relief projects as the result of passage of this tax. Recreation Director Jason Woody did an outstanding job putting this grant together. This is something that just doesn’t come along all the time.”

“I am excited that Jerseyville and Wood River were awarded this PARC grant that will provide recreational opportunities for the entire community and region. I look forward to seeing what great things these funds bring to the area,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville).

“Thanks to the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, park and recreational facilities across the state are receiving critical funding to expand and enhance outdoor areas,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Projects being funded through the PARC grants are important investments that will improve communities and allow Illinoisans an opportunity to enjoy their local parks, forest preserves, and recreation facilities.”he PARC grant program is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

“We are encouraging Illinois residents and visitors to our state to explore more of Illinois and improving and enhancing recreation opportunities in local parks is a real plus for local communities, their citizens and visitors to those communities throughout the state,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.

The PARC grant program provides up to 90 percent of project costs to help build, renovate and improve recreational buildings used by the public or purchase land to be used for public access and recreational purposes, with local governments matching the value of the grants awarded.

The PARC grant recipients and information on the projects announced today are listed below:

Alsip Park District (Cook County) $2,500,000: A development project to expand the existing facility to include an indoor walking track, an additional multi-purpose gymnasium, an expanded fitness center, an indoor playground, additional program spaces including senior/teen areas, and seating in the existing gymnasium. (Contact: Jeannette Huber, 708-653-3645)

Chicago Park District – Calumet Park (Cook County) $ 750,000: A development project to restore interior finishes through the first floor of the park’s recreation facility including plaster, painting, other finishes on the walls, ceiling, doors, and windows. ADA upgrades in the restrooms, shower rooms and locker rooms including plumbing, fixtures, partitions, and lockers. (Contact: Alba Santillan, 312-742-4324)

Chicago Park District - Cornell Square Park (Cook County) $1,000,000: A development project to restore exterior concrete, restoration or replacement of windows and doors, and ADA upgrades in the restrooms and locker rooms including plumbing, fixtures, partitions, and lockers. (Contact: Alba Santillan, 312-742-4324)

Chicago Park District - Franklin Park Facility (Cook County) $750,000: A development project to restore or replace windows and doors, ADA upgrades in the restrooms and locker rooms, and main lobby ADA accessibility improvements. (Contact: Alba Santillan, 312-742-4324)

Chicago Park District - Garfield Park (Cook County) $1,000,000: A development project to restore or replace masonry, windows, doors, and structural decking of the park’s recreation facility. Electrical upgrades, exterior site work which includes the hardscape pavement of the accessible pathway, stairs, terrace, and landscape work is also planned. (Contact: Alba Santillan, 312-742-4324)

Chicago Park District - Marquette Park (Cook County) $750,000: A development project to reconfigure the auditorium and stage to improve accessibility for all patrons. The auditorium improvements also include upgrades to the stage, lighting, ceiling, fixtures, and access to the stage. Other improvements consist of ADA accessibility upgrades to the main entrance bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms. (Contact: Alba Santillan, 312-742-4324)

Chicago Park District - Washington Park (Cook County) $750,000: A development Project to restore extensive concrete bleachers/stands overlooking a newly renovated swimming complex including an Olympic-style swimming pool. The Chicago Park District has the largest swim clubs in the country and hosts various swimming and water polo events. (Contact: Alba Santillan, 312-742-4324)

Cook County, Forest Preserve District of (Cook County) $1,228,800: A development Project to transform the Caldwell Preserves Warming Shelter into the Caldwell Woods Wellness Studio. Improvements will include the demolition of concession spaces; reconstructing space for an indoor recreation wellness studio for small and large classes for yoga, pilates, cultural arts, and other related classes; and, updating site utilities including the heating and cooling system. Sidewalks, ramps, and curbs to the shelter and aquatic area will also be improved to ADA standards. (Contact: Lori Nayman, 708-771-1359)

Dieterich, Village of (Effingham County) $2,014,800: A development project to renovate a 16,600-square foot single-story, multi-use facility, offering numerous and much needed new recreation opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities in the community. The facility will have one large multi-use court with a retractable dividing curtain that can be converted to two multi-use courts. Portable bleachers will make this a very flexible gym space. In addition to basketball, these courts will also be striped for pickleball and volleyball. The facility will have cardio and weight equipment, a two-lane walking track around the gym, and three community rooms to allow for non-sport recreation opportunities like card and quilting clubs, fitness classes, birthday parties, art programs, Kinder-music and other educational classes and social gatherings. (Contact: Brittny Gipson, 217-925-5410)

Glencoe Park District (Cook County) $2,500,000: A development project to renovate and update the Watts Recreational Center to meet ADA standards. The project includes an elevator and a secondary entrance. Ice-skating support spaces will be renovated, and a new multi-purpose room, restrooms and storage are included. New dasher boards will be installed at both skating rinks. (Contact: Robert Ijams, 630-969-7000)

Kendall County Forest Preserve District (Kendall County) $828,200: A development project to renovate and update the Pickerill Estate House located at Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve with ADA renovations and construction of an adjoining open-air pavilion. (Contact: David Guritz, 630-553-4131)

Roscoe Township (Winnebago County) $704,000: A development project for the construction of an open pavilion/stage with seating, indoor antique farm equipment displays, a vendor area for outdoor events, a farmer's market area, walking paths, and community gardens. (Contact: Dawn Cassady, 815-979-9805)

Skokie Park District (Cook County) $2,500,000: A development project for renovation of Skatium Ice Arena’s mechanical systems and ice rink. The project includes the demolition and replacement of the concrete main rink surface (85’ x 200’), sub-floor heating and drainage system, all piping and insulation in the rink floor, all mechanical equipment in the refrigeration plant, hydronic heating system, evaporate condenser, dehumidification system, and dasher boards. Installation of LED light fixtures is also included. (Contact: Michelle Tuft, 847-933-4355)

Urbana Park District (Champaign County) $2,500,000: A development project for the construction of the new Urbana Indoor Recreation and Fitness Center. The project includes a gymnasium, walking track, exercise equipment room, multipurpose meeting and rental room, office space for facility staff, locker rooms and parking. The project also includes installation of rain gardens in the parking lot medians and additional tree planting. (Contact: Kara Dudek, 217-344-9583)

Vernon Hills Park Disrict (Lake County) $2,247,700: A development project to provide an addition and renovation to the existing Lakeview Fitness Center. The addition will be more than 3,300-square feet and will include health/fitness and support offices. The site work includes additional parking with expanded storm water detention facilities and an outdoor paved area. The renovation includes locker room upgrades, a new group exercise room and a new bathroom with shower. The pool expansion includes a new ADA pool lift, added lap lanes, zero entry pool edge and adding shallow-water spray features. (Contact: Jeff Fougerousse, 847-996-6930)

