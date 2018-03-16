WOOD RIVER – The City of Wood River will begin a significant Sixth Street construction project on Monday, March 19, 2018.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"In conjunction with the Phase 1 of the Sixth Street Construction project, we will be closing Sixth Street from Park Lane to Woodland Avenue," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire announced Friday afternoon. "Appropriate detour signs will be installed. This closure is set to last approximately three to five months."

Maguire said the City of Wood River thanks everyone for their patience during the construction project.

"If you have questions, please call the Public Services Department at (618) 251-3122.

More like this:

Aug 18, 2023 - IDOT and Wood River Drainage & Levee District Prevent Erosion

Yesterday - TIF Funding Approved For Downtown Wood River Buildings

2 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

Sep 6, 2023 - Madison County Transit Commemorates Two Newly Completed Trail Improvements

Jul 31, 2023 - Levee Construction Project Completed Soon, Protects Against 500-Year Flood

 