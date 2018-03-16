WOOD RIVER – The City of Wood River will begin a significant Sixth Street construction project on Monday, March 19, 2018.

"In conjunction with the Phase 1 of the Sixth Street Construction project, we will be closing Sixth Street from Park Lane to Woodland Avenue," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire announced Friday afternoon. "Appropriate detour signs will be installed. This closure is set to last approximately three to five months."

Maguire said the City of Wood River thanks everyone for their patience during the construction project.

"If you have questions, please call the Public Services Department at (618) 251-3122.

