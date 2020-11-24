WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River announced today that beginning Tuesday, November 24, Wood River City Hall will have altered the hours of operation. Open hours will be 9 a.m-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Outside these hours, appointments can be made for scheduling of inspections, building permits, occupancy permits, and other needs, by calling (618) 251-3100.

City Hall hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

With any special arrangements for bill paying, please call the Finance Department (618) 251-3131.

Wood River Mayor Maguire said, “With the significant increase of COVID-19 cases the City Council wants to ensure the safety of the public and staff as much as possible. All services are still available, the staff is ready to assist customers with their needs.”

More like this: