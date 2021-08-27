ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced that the City of St. Louis’ walk-in rental assistance clinics have helped residents complete more than 200 applications in their first two weeks of operation. Late yesterday evening, the US Supreme Court struck down the federal eviction moratorium, which Congresswoman Cori Bush fought hard to renew last month.

“The Supreme Court’s partisan ruling striking down the federal eviction moratorium puts the health, safety, and wellbeing of families across the country at risk,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I encourage St. Louis families to take advantage of services resources that will help them stay in their homes, especially those facing immediate eviction.”

Walk-in clinics prioritize those facing impending eviction and will continue to be hosted Monday through Saturday at the following locations through mid-September:

Horizon Housing

3001 Arsenal, St. Louis, MO 63118

Monday - Friday: 9 am - 5 pm

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - 5 pm; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Wohl Recreation Center

1515 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63113

Monday - Saturday: 9 am - noon

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Applicants who provide required documents at the time of application will receive assistance more quickly. Individuals applying for rental assistance should bring a photo ID for the head of household, lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of St. Louis City residency and proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Tenants may self-attest in regards to income loss if documentation is not available. Applicants who already have a pending application should not open another at a walk-in clinic and instead should call 2-1-1 to check on its status. Individuals who are interested in volunteering should register with the City.

