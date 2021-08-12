ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced that the City of St. Louis will partner with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts, and Circuit Attorney’s Office to host the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days, a proactive initiative designed to reduce arrests for outstanding bench warrants and encourage more individuals to get vaccinated.

The limited-time program will take place Friday, August 27th at the Circuit Court and both Friday, August 27th and Saturday, August 28th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Court. Warrant forgiveness allows individuals to come in without fear of arrest and set a new court date or handle their charges on the spot. Onsite vaccinations will be available for those looking to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19, and the Municipal Courts will be offering an incentive to vaccinated individuals: outstanding fine balances of up to $100 upon proof of full vaccination.

“The City is ready to work alongside judicial and enforcement partners to help thousands of St. Louisans set aside outstanding warrants for non-violent offenses and encourage them to get them vaccinated against COVID-19,“ said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “These events will help participants get right with the law and get right with their health. We have to work together to protect public health and public safety, and I’m grateful to the courts for their leadership on this issue.”

Outstanding warrants for nonviolent offenses create barriers for individuals that inhibit their ability to take advantage of opportunities, get jobs and participate in everyday life.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are approximately 138,000 warrants on the Municipal Court docket, and 2,000 up for consideration on the Circuit Court’s. All Municipal Court warrants are eligible for warrant forgiveness. Individuals who have warrants before the Circuit Court should call and verify if they are eligible. Warrant forgiveness for Circuit Court warrants will only be available on August 27th. To connect with the Circuit Court, individuals can call (314) 641-8214.

For the Municipal Courts to further encourage vaccination, a valid proof of vaccination will also receive favorable consideration for up to $100 off any existing fines and court costs. The Municipal Court will offer warrant forgiveness both Friday, August 27th and Saturday, August 28th. Questions regarding Municipal Court warrants should be directed to (314) 622-3231.

“In the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, City Court is pleased to support our public safety mission and Mayor Jones’ initiatives to promote vaccination by offering our Warrant Forgiveness Days program for the fourth consecutive year, along with the opportunity for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time,” said Administrative City Court Judge Newton McCoy. “City Court is also pleased to encourage vaccination by a reduction of outstanding fine balances of up to $100 upon proof of full vaccination.”

Participants should bring a valid photo ID, phone, and provide a valid email address, if they have one. Participating individuals will not be subject to arrest at these events. Other services and family-friendly activities will be offered during Warrant Forgiveness Days including food trucks, city departments offering on-site rental assistance, and more.

More like this: