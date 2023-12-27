ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering locations throughout the City of St. Louis for residents to recycle their live Christmas trees. Trees can be dropped off at:

Forest Park: Lower Muny Opera parking lot

O’Fallon Park Recreation Complex (YMCA): Southwest corner of parking lot

Carondelet Park: Grand and Holly Hills, area near gate next to mulch piles

Trees will be accepted at these Park sites through Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The trees will be used for mulch and firewood that will be free and made available to residents at the same sites. Trees must be free of all decorations, including ornaments, tinsel, lights, and tree stands, and should not be bagged or covered. Fake or plastic trees, wreaths, and pine roping are not accepted at these sites.

City residents are discouraged from placing Christmas Trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers, however they may also be placed in the alleys for bulk pickup.

For more information, call the Forestry Division at 314.613.7200

