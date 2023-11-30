ST. LOUIS - On December 1, the City of St. Louis will launch winter operations to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season.

“The Department of Human Services wants to ensure our unhoused neighbors and families facing housing instability are protected during the coldest months of the year,” said DHS Director Dr. Adam Cisroe Pearson. “Collaboration with our neighbors in St. Louis County and agencies region-wide is key as we continue to deploy federal resources to increase our shelter bed count and provide critical wraparound services.”

DHS will continue to collaborate throughout the winter with funded and volunteer outreach organizations to ensure vulnerable residents can access more than 840 city-funded shelter beds, including more than 100 winter overflow beds. DHS is also looking to fund additional shelter providers via its online Request for Proposals (RFP).

DHS continues to ensure that all city-funded shelter providers remain open 24/7 and provide wraparound services. In 2023, DHS is also partnering with the Kaleidoscope Center at Centenary United Methodist Church in Downtown St. Louis to offer a central referral point for sub-20 degree weather, or 25 and under with precipitation, in lieu of a warming bus. Outreach organizations may also contact DHS to access a limited supply of blankets, cots, and other supplies to support their efforts.

Winter operations will continue through March 31. Anyone seeking shelter or offering support to unhoused neighbors is encouraged to contact United Way 2-1-1 for available beds or visit the City’s website for more information on where to donate

