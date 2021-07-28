City Of St. Louis Issues Statement On Centers For Disease Control Mask Wearing Stance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. The agency is also recommending kids wear masks in schools this fall.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission. Still, some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others.
More like this: