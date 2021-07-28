City Of St. Louis Issues Statement On Centers For Disease Control Mask Wearing Stance Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis came out with comments on Wednesday after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation Tuesday about mask-wearing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. The agency is also recommending kids wear masks in schools this fall. Article continues after sponsor message Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission. Still, some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others. “This pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health of all Americans,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on a call. “Today, we have new science related to the delta variant that requires us to update the guidance regarding what you can do when you are fully vaccinated.” More like this: "While vaccination is still the best way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, wearing masks will help stop the spread to others until more people throughout St. Louis are fully vaccinated." "The renewed indoor mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control confirms what our administration has been advocating: Wearing masks is an important step in protecting residents and stopping the spread of COVID-19 amid a spike in hospitalizations," said Nick Dunne, spokesperson for the City of St. Louis. ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis came out with comments on Wednesday after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation Tuesday about mask-wearing. Print Version Submit a News Tip