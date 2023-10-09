ST. LOUIS - Today, the City of St. Louis Community Development Administration (CDA) announced its spending priorities for over $26 million in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to support St. Louis social services, create affordable housing options, and improve infrastructure across St. Louis.

“These investments reflect the City of St. Louis’ commitment to economic justice," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, “Safe, stable, affordable housing for families creates stronger communities, and the City is proud to work alongside our federal, state and local partners to drive a historic investment into housing as diverse as our city.”

A major infusion of funding for the St. Louis Housing Authority (SLHA) will bring 127 units of offline public housing back into service for city families. This $2 million investment will fund renovations including drywall repair, new flooring, new cabinets, new appliances, new furnishings, and plumbing or HVAC replacements. SLHA estimates renovations will cost between $10,000 and $20,000 per unit.

“Diverse housing options enhance neighborhoods across our city,” said St. Louis Housing Authority Executive Director Alana Green. “The SLHA appreciates Mayor Jones’ leadership in helping bring more than 100 units of housing online.”

A full list of funding reservations is detailed on the City’s website. Highlights include:

$4.4 million in CDBG Public Service awards to over 20 non-profits including new or expanded awards to Employment Connection, Food Outreach, Launchcode, Seed St. Louis, and Youth & Family Center. Last year, CDBG-funded public service programs provided food, unhoused, youth, senior and workforce development services to more than 5,000 low to moderate income city residents.

Article continues after sponsor message $8.7 million in CDBG funds for Housing and Public Improvements, including $2 million for repairs at City recreation centers and $2 million for home repair.

$13.7 million in HOME and HOME-ARP Funds set aside for affordable and permanent supportive housing to be awarded pursuant to CDA’s Spring Housing Notice of Funding Availability, to be released in early February.

$1.6 million in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds administered by the City’s Department of Human Services, and $3.1 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons with Aids (HOPWA) funds administered by the City’s Department of Health. Last year, these funds helped serve more than 2,500 individuals through partners including Gateway 180, Peter and Paul, St. Martha’s Hall, Covenant House and Doorways.

“The City is currently administering over $80 million in affordable housing awards to support the production and preservation of 2,664 affordable units, more than double the 1,261 affordable units subsidized by the city between 2015 and 2019,” said CDA Executive Director Nahuel Fefer, “Of these units, 575 are presently under construction, 648 are extremely affordable (under 30% Area Median Income), and 210 are for sale.”

A full list of funding reservations, which must be approved by the Board of Aldermen can be found on the CDA’s webpage. Board Bill 131 will be heard by the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee on Tuesday, October 10th.

The Community Development Administration (CDA) serves as the City of St. Louis’ clearinghouse for federal, state, and local funds. CDA works to implement the Mayor's economic justice agenda by funding a wide range of public and nonprofit entities to provide public services, build affordable housing, combat blight, and conduct various other community development activities.





