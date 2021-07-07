ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 9:42 p.m. on July 6, 2021, an officer from the Northwoods Police Department was contacted by a citizen regarding an individual lying on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive. The officer located an adult male suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been positively identified as Darryl Franks, 34 years of age, of the 11900 block of El Sabedo Drive in St. Louis, Missouri.

The City of Northwoods Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

