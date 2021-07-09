EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville/American Legion Post No. 199 Fourth of July Celebration was back on track at the American Legion Post this past Saturday.

The Air Force Band performed in the afternoon, and as the day progressed, there was what Ron Swaim of Post No. 199 said was a “tremendous crowd.”

“The Air Force Band and the Edwardsville Community Band were both awesome, too,” Swaim reflected after the event. “We hope to have the Air Force Band back next year. The fireworks show was very nice.”

Swaim said it was “refreshing” to get people back together after an absence of the fireworks festivities due to COVID-19.

“Everything went off like clockwork, and it was like nobody missed a beat,” Swaim said.

