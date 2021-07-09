EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville/American Legion Post No. 199 Fourth of July Celebration was back on track at the American Legion Post this past Saturday.

The Air Force Band performed in the afternoon, and as the day progressed, there was what Ron Swaim of Post No. 199 said was a “tremendous crowd.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The Air Force Band and the Edwardsville Community Band were both awesome, too,” Swaim reflected after the event. “We hope to have the Air Force Band back next year. The fireworks show was very nice.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Swaim said it was “refreshing” to get people back together after an absence of the fireworks festivities due to COVID-19.

“Everything went off like clockwork, and it was like nobody missed a beat,” Swaim said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Nov 13, 2023 - Veterans Day Parade Is One For Young, Old and Military Recognition

Nov 13, 2023 - Ron Swaim Has One Of His Biggest Days Ever As Edwardsville Veterans Parade Grand Marshal

Feb 12, 2024 - Lived Life Of Public Service: Retired East Alton Fire Chief Dies

Nov 13, 2023 - Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade Attracts Hundreds In Annual Military Salute

Mar 13, 2024 - Durbin Discusses Air Mobility Command’s Mission With General Minihan

Related Video:

Edwardsville American Legion Hosts Annual Fireworks Show

 