JENNINGS, MO. - On March 21, 2021 at approximately 5:59 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Emma Avenue and Helen Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased.

Investigation has revealed the victim was riding a moped east on Emma Avenue when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle he was driving, a 2018 silver Volvo, and left the scene in a small white passenger vehicle. The Volvo was abandoned at the scene.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

