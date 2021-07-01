GREENVILLE - The City of Greenville, in partnership with Greenville University, is thrilled to announce a public art project around Courthouse Square. The initiative, known as “Art on the Square,” exhibits student art from GU in vacant downtown storefront windows.

“In January, when I assumed this role, one of the priorities was new business and more activity downtown,” said Mark Sargis, the City’s Economic Development Director. “We have new businesses starting up on the Square, with inquiries from others, which is a great sign. But there are still several unoccupied storefronts. When we learned that Greenville University had a treasure trove of student art accumulated over many years, we thought a public art display would be a great way to adorn empty windows to make them attractive for visitors to the Square.” Property owners have supported the initiative. These temporary displays will beautify the town square until a new business occupies the space.

The City and GU worked together to fill the windows with artwork before many visitors arrived on Friday and Saturday for the Bond County Fourth Fest. “We were excited when the City approached us,” said Isaac Gilmore, Assistant Professor of Digital Media at Greenville University. “When I came to GU, I was amazed at the selection of art collected over the years aand housed at Maves Art Center. I'm thrilled to contribute to the beuaity of the community and honor the artists who creaed this work.” Many of the pieces on display are from the 1960s and 1970s, and much of the artwork is abstract, using various shapes, forms, colors, and textures. “Although this style of art is not for everyone, we hope the community enjoys the artwork and we are grateful to the property owners who are willing to showcase it,” said Gilmore.

“This modern art exhibition is only a start,” said Sargis. “There are additional windows near the Square we can fill, and we will change the displays periodically.” The University has more art in storage, and local artists from The Greenville Artist Guild expressed interest in participating, too. Downtown property owners may contact the City if they would like artwork displayed in their storefront windows. “Ultimately our goal is to decommission the project by filling all of the storefronts with thriving businesses. Until then, the art displays will enhance our community,” said Sargis.

For more information about the artwork, contact Isaac Gilmore at 618-664-6516. For information about available storefronts to rent in and around the downtown area, contact Mark Sargis at 618- 664-1644 x230.

