GRAFTON - The City of Grafton and Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project are calling for volunteers to help plant trees at three City Parks in Grafton on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6. The Tree Planting Days of Action, which are also supported by the Boy Scouts and Master Naturalists are made possible thanks to a Recover, Replant, Restore! grant from Trees Forever. To volunteer at the Tree Planting Day of Action on Friday, April 5, register at sc.org/april5trees. To volunteer at the Tree Planting Day of Action on Saturday, April 6, register at sc.org/april6trees.

“Trees help communities thrive,” says Michelle Camarena, Chairwoman of the Grafton Parks Committee. “Trees provide critical shade amidst an ever-warming climate, improve air quality, and are essential to our ecosystems. We’re grateful to Trees Forever for providing funding to plant more trees in Grafton, and look forward to working with volunteers on April 5 and 6 to add more trees to our landscape that will benefit our community for years to come.”

The Recover, Replant, Restore! grant is funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), and the US Forest Service, and helps communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters, replace felled trees with a diverse, disease and storm resistant selection of tree species, and restore a healthy and beneficial community forest. Event organizers encourage volunteers to attend one or both of the Days of Action, and to wear boots or close-toed shoes. Tools will be provided. Volunteers should meet each day at the Mason Hollow Park.

“Native trees are critical to improving green spaces and recreation areas throughout our community, while also helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and supporting the ecology of the Metro East region,” says Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Many insects, birds, and animals depend on native trees for food and shelter. Native trees also help stop soil erosion, resist pests and diseases, and help cool down our environment. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to plant more trees in our community, and look forward to working with the City of Grafton and local volunteers on this exciting project.”

