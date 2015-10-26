1st place Best Scarecrow Display - River View Guest House - Bobbie Amburg, Tom Thompson, Jeannie Brendel, Joyce Harmon, Bill Brendel.

GRAFTON - There wasn’t a crow anywhere near Grafton, Illinois last weekend as the City of Grafton and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce held a scarecrow contest that had the legendary protectors of crops strategically placed throughout the City. With a total of 33 entries, there was hardly a place in Grafton that wasn’t under gaze of our brainless friends. 

Contestants competed to be in the top two choices for Best Scarecrow and Best Scarecrow Display. The first place winners received $300 to stuff in their matrices.  The second place winners received $200 each. 

First place winner for Best Scarecrow was Grafton Harbor with Tara Point taking second place.  The winner of the Best Scarecrow Display was Katelyn Elias and Valerie Tebbe of the 4-H Clovers & Cloveretts at The River View Guest House, with No. 15 Main placing second.

Winners were presented their prize money by Mayor Tom Thompson, Tourism Chairman Bobbie Amburg, Scarecrow Committee Chair Joyce Harmon, and Jeannie Brendel President of the Chamber of Commerce.

1st place Best Scarecrow - Grafton Harbor - Front Row Joyce Harmon, Jan DeSherlia, Rear: Jeannie Brendel, Tom Thompson, Bobbie Amburg

2nd place Best Scarecrow - Tara Point - Front: Jeannie Brendel, Joyce Harmon. Rear: Fred Ingram, Bobbie Amburg, Alison Rohan, and Tom Thompson.

2nd place Best Scarecrow Display - No. 15 Main - Bobbie Amburg, Jeannie Brendel, Trudi Allen, Joyce Harmon, Tom Thompson

Grafton Chamber of Commerce

"Working together for the success of Grafton"

 

 

 

