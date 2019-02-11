EDWARDSVILLE - Weather dependent, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, the City of Edwardsville will begin the installation of a new water main near 7757 Goshen Road.

This installation will require lane restrictions as well as full closure of Goshen Road, which is anticipated to occur on Feb. 14, 2019.

“This closure will allow for the installation of the water main across Goshen Road,” David Sirko, P.E., assistant city engineer, said. “The roadway is expected to be open to traffic at the end of the day.

“Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. During the closure, a detour route will be posted. Motorists will be required to utilize Ridgeview Road, Illinois 143 and Staunton Road to avoid closure. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.”

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

