EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is mourning the death of longtime Ward 3 Alderwoman Janet Stack, who retired from the City Council in May at the conclusion of her third term in office. She died Monday, November 13, 2023, at the age of 71.

“Janet was gracious and kind, a smart yet compassionate representative of the City and an active participant in the business of governing,” said Mayor Art Risavy, who became an alderman the same year as Mrs. Stack, in 2011. “She was dedicated to making sure she represented the residents of her ward well and she also was just a terrific person.”

Mrs. Stack is survived by her husband, Phillip; her two children, Nicholas and Melinda; and other family. Visitation and funeral arrangements are being handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 20, at Weber & Rodney.

The funeral also will be at the funeral home and is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 21. Mrs. Stack served as a City Council member from 2011 through spring of 2023.

She served on every aldermanic committee and chaired the Public Services and Public Safety committees. During her time on the council, she played a pivotal role in seeing both the Public Safety Building on South Main Street and the Campus Fire Station at SIUE built.

Prior to her 12 years as an alderwoman, she worked as a speech-language pathologist in Missouri and Illinois, operated her own therapy practices and also served the Hazelwood School District. She lived in Edwardsville for about five decades, and was educated at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

“It was a pleasure for me to work alongside Janet,” Mayor Risavy said. “She was the consummate professional, particularly when it came to communicating clearly and respectfully.”

Mrs. Stack’s death comes just a little more than five weeks after the passing of Ward 2 Alderman Jack Burns.

