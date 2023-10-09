EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is mourning the death of Ward 2 Alderman Jack Burns, who died Friday, October 6, 2023.

“Jack wasn’t just an alderman, he was a personal friend of mine,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “He represented the residents of his ward and the City so wonderfully and compassionately. Jack was somebody I could always count on to help make a difficult situation better. He was so wise. “I was fortunate enough to travel back from Chicago with him last month. He shared with me how proud he was of his family, especially his two sons and his grandchildren. And he shared with me how much he loved his wife.”

Alderman Burns is survived by his wife, Lori, a retired Edwardsville school teacher; two sons, Alex and Paul; and grandchildren. His family is requesting privacy at this time. Visitation and funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized. Alderman Burns was first elected to the City Council in 2017 and reelected in 2021.

He served as chairman of the City’s Finance Committee and was on the Administrative and Community Services Committee. He previously served on the Public Services Committee. A longtime resident of Edwardsville, Alderman Burns had deep ties to the area. He previously lived in Glen Carbon and was a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

He was a devoted and compassionate resident, noting in his first run for elected office that he “would like to give back to the community that made raising a family enjoyable.” In 2020, he was chosen to be the Honorary Commander from the City of Edwardsville for Scott Air Force Base.

Alderman Burns, a U.S. Army veteran, called it a “tremendous honor.” The program connects Scott Air Force Base to communities, businesses and organizations. In 2018, he joined former Edwardsville Mayor Gary Niebur on a trip to Florida to deliver a truck full of locally collected items after Hurricane Michael devastated Panama City and surrounding areas in Florida. “Jack shared how much he enjoyed spending time with Gary Niebur on their trip to Florida,” Mayor Risavy said. “He worked for many different financial and banking companies and succeeded at every one, and he brought that professionalism and expertise to the City.”

