EDWARDSVILLE - Mayor of Edwardsville Hal Patton presented a certificate of commendation to the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and three student-athletes during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We truly appreciate this recognition,” SIUE Director of Athletics said before introducing NCAA All-American long jumper Julian Harvey, Cougars volleyball outside hitter Madison McKinley and Cougars baseball catcher Brock Weimer.

The certificate recognized the SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics for 24 consecutive semesters of student-athletes achieving a cumulative semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

“During the academic year of 2017/18, an average of 42 percent of student-athletes were on the Dean’s List. A remarkable 71 percent the student-athletes earned above a 3.0 and 18 percent, or 41 students, earned a perfect 4.0 GPA,” Mayor Hal Patton said while presenting the award.

Mayor Patton also recognized the department and athletes for the 2,100 hours of community services dedicated to the city.

