EDWARDSVILLE – City of Edwardsville Administrator Kevin Head announced today a policy change for all city employees related to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. He said the COVID-19 vaccine now will be required of all City of Edwardsville employees.

"Given the importance of the continuity of public services provided by the city, providing a safer workplace, and protecting public health, the city has determined that it is vital to the safe operation of the city for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination," Head said. "The City of Edwardsville will require all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccination by October 15, 2021."

Head added in his information release the City of Edwardsville will follow all laws related to medical or sincerely held religious beliefs in regard to the COVID vaccine.

"The city believes this is another way to protect the health, safety, and welfare of local residents and members of the municipal workforce," Head concluded.

