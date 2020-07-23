EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced today that weather dependent, Grant Drive, between Franklin Avenue and Hadley Lane will be closed beginning Monday, July 27, 2020.

Becky Sievers, P.E., the project engineer, said the closure will allow for the roadway reconstruction, storm sewer, water main, sidewalk, curb and gutter work along Grant Drive.

“This closure will remain in place until the improvements have been completed in October 2020,” Sievers said. “During the closure, motorists shall use alternate routes. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.”

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

