EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, the City of Edwardsville will be conducting its annual oil and chip program starting July 6, 2021, through July 8, 2021.

Attached are the temporary closures of the streets affected during the process.

"No parking" signs will be placed prior to operations so residents can make arrangements for parking and travel.

"Please be aware and respectful of workers," Matt Taul, superintendent of streets and fleet maintenance for the City of Edwardsville, said.

If you have any questions, contact (618) 692-7535.