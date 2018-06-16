EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville city official along with the Plummer family, donors and numerous young athletes broke ground Saturday morning at the future site of the Plummer Family Park on Goshen Road.

As part of the city’s “A Better Place to Play Campaign,” the multi-sport, state-of-the-art recreational park will make a lasting impact on the community.

Mayor Hal Patton said that the new facility will attract thousands of visitors to Edwardsville’s thriving community.

“I am proud of this park project and its progress. From what was once a dream turned into a goal to today’s groundbreaking, there are countless people to thank. I especially want to recognize the Plummer Family and all of the donors involved thus far. This groundbreaking is happening because of each of you,” shared Mayor Patton. “You should each take pride in the fact that you are leaving a permanent legacy on our community.”

“A Better Place to Play” is continuing their mission to develop the immunity with three park projects including the ice rink/teen complex, Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad and the Plummer Family Park as they strive to strengthen the community, provide more opportunities for citizens to improve their health, build stronger family bonds and add to the quality of life for everyone regardless of age, race or socioeconomics.

For more information or to donate to “A Better Place to Play” visit www.betterplacetoplay.com.

