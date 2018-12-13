EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Service Committee discussed the usage of images, pictographs, on street name sings during Tuesday’s committee meeting.

The topic came up for discussion after some subdivisions through the city, such as Hawthorne Hills, have inquired about such signage.

There are multiple concerns regarding pictographs including the number of homeowner associations or subdivisions that could potentially use different pictographs.

One concern of not have a universal image for the city is the possibility of losing a sense of community and citizens, identifying more as residents of subdivisions rather the city of Edwardsville as a whole.

