EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville approved a resolution authorizing a lease agreement with the Edwardsville Children's Museum. The Children's Museum lease of the Leclaire School property has expired and they requested to renew the property with an extended term lease to operate the museum and a new outdoor Discovery Garden. The Children's Museum has operated at the Leclaire School building for several years and are looking to expand their programming. Renewal of the lease agreement will increase the recreation and learning opportunities for the organization to enhance their programming with outdoor and exploration and nature discovery opportunities.