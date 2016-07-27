EDWARDSVILLE - Weather permitting, Thursday, July 28, 2016 through Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, the City of Edwardsville will be replacing/repairing pavement on Barnett Dr. from Schwarz Rd. to Dunlap Cove. 

In the interest of worker safety and efficiency, Barnett Dr. may be completely closed to through traffic. Other times, Barnett Dr. will be reduced to a single lane. Expect short delays and please plan your travels accordingly. Residents will have accents to their homes at the end of each work day.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. In order to maintain a safe work zone for our employees, please obey and respect all traffic control devices. 

Please contact Public Works at 618-692-7535 with any questions. 

