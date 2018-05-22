City of Edwardsville announces road closure at 100 block of North Fillmore for sidewalk construction
May 22, 2018 2:34 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Korte-Luitjohan will be closing the 100 block of North Fillmore Street for the construction of a crosswalk. This work is anticipated to be completed on Friday, May 25, 2018.
The City encourages motorists to use alternate routes and appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.
Please contact Public Works at (618)692-7535 with any questions.