City of Edwardsville Announces North Kansas at East Union Crosswalk Work Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Kamadulski Excavating is planning a closure on North Kansas at the intersection of East Union beginning Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The closure will be for the installation of a crosswalk, which should take a week, with the road to be reopened on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, assuming no delays due to weather. Article continues after sponsor message Subscribe Now to Breaking News Print Version Submit a News Tip