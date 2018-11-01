EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Water Department will be conducting the annual hydrant flushing program.

As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Department will be flushing water mains/hydrants. This program will begin on Monday, November 5, 2018, and will continue for approximately 3 weeks.

The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at 692-7535. You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City's website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines.

This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps to ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.

Route 21 Streets

Little Round Top Drive

Appomattox Court

Missionary Ridge Court

Seminary Ridge Court

Garvey Lane

Koufax Court

Lasorda Lane

Hodges Court

Alston Court Hershiser Court

Drysdale Court

Snider Drive

Monday Court

Piazza Lane

Sciascia Lane

Karros Court

Alder Ridge Lane Gray Oak

Barton Mills Court Buckland Court

Goshen Road

Vicksburg Drive

Shenandoah Drive

Antietam Court

Wilderness Drive

Sumpter Court

Chattanooga Court

Manassas Drive

East Picketts Crossing

West Picketts Crossing

Richmond Court

Culpepper Court

Shiloh Court

Chamberlain Drive

Sharpsburg Court

Hawthorne Hills Drive

Barton Mills Court

Lost Oak

Whiston Lane

Route 22 Streets

Goshen Road

Liberty Middle School

Goshen Elementary School

Staunton Road

District Drive

El Pine Estates (aka Hellenic Drive)

Horticultural Lane

Route 23 Streets

Sand Road

New Poag Road

Wanda Road

Street Car Road

Hartzel Lane

Route 111

Lakefront Parkway

Lakeview Corporate Drive

