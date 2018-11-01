City of Edwardsville announces hydrant flushing beginning Nov. 5
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Water Department will be conducting the annual hydrant flushing program.
As part of our regular maintenance program, the City of Edwardsville Water Department will be flushing water mains/hydrants. This program will begin on Monday, November 5, 2018, and will continue for approximately 3 weeks.
The tentative weekly schedule will be provided on ECTV or you may call the Public Works department at 692-7535. You may also view current hydrant flushing schedules on the City's website at www.cityofedwardsville.com.
Periodically, during this work, you may experience cloudy or discolored water, lower than usual water pressure, and the possibility of air in your water lines.
This annual maintenance program is very important. It helps to ensure continued delivery of high quality water to homes and businesses. We also check fire hydrants operation to help maintain public safety.
Route 21 Streets
- Little Round Top Drive
- Appomattox Court
- Missionary Ridge Court
- Seminary Ridge Court
- Garvey Lane
- Koufax Court
- Lasorda Lane
- Hodges Court
- Alston Court Hershiser Court
- Drysdale Court
- Snider Drive
- Monday Court
- Piazza Lane
- Sciascia Lane
- Karros Court
- Alder Ridge Lane Gray Oak
- Barton Mills Court Buckland Court
- Goshen Road
- Vicksburg Drive
- Shenandoah Drive
- Antietam Court
- Wilderness Drive
- Sumpter Court
- Chattanooga Court
- Manassas Drive
- East Picketts Crossing
- West Picketts Crossing
- Richmond Court
- Culpepper Court
- Shiloh Court
- Chamberlain Drive
- Sharpsburg Court
- Hawthorne Hills Drive
- Barton Mills Court
- Lost Oak
- Whiston Lane
Route 22 Streets
- Goshen Road
- Liberty Middle School
- Goshen Elementary School
- Staunton Road
- District Drive
- El Pine Estates (aka Hellenic Drive)
- Horticultural Lane
Route 23 Streets
- Sand Road
- New Poag Road
- Wanda Road
- Street Car Road
- Hartzel Lane
- Route 111
- Lakefront Parkway
- Lakeview Corporate Drive
