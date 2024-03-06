EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced Wednesday, March 6, 2024, that on Thursday, March 7, 2024, Hillsboro Avenue will be fully closed from Main Street to the entrance of the City Hall/MCT parking lot beginning at 3 a.m.

Barricades will be staggered on Hillsboro at the intersection of Kansas to allow local traffic onto Hillsboro in Edwardsville.

The City of Edwardsville said the closure is needed to repair the leaking water main on Main Street.

