EDWARDSVILLE – Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 2016, Korte and Luitjohan will have M Street from Ritter Street to Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville road closed.

M Street will be closed to thru traffic during the duration of this project. Motorists shall use alternate routes.

The work is expected to be completed by July 29.

The City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

