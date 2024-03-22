EDWARDSVILLE - The City Of Edwardsville announced that it has another road closing for a different part of Hillsboro Avenue. It is a short section between North Kansas Street and Commercial Street.

The City of Edwardsville said the road is scheduled for closure beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 25. This closure will allow Madison County contractors to excavate the road for water and sewer line work near the county's annex building.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure is expected to last a week, the city said.

North Kansas Street in Edwardsville will be open to the east of the closure, and Commercial Street (a one-way road) will be open west of the closure to allow access to North Main Street.

Please see the attached graphic to see the specific area impacted.

More like this: