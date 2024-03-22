EDWARDSVILLE - The City Of Edwardsville announced that it has another road closing for a different part of Hillsboro Avenue. It is a short section between North Kansas Street and Commercial Street.

The City of Edwardsville said the road is scheduled for closure beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 25. This closure will allow Madison County contractors to excavate the road for water and sewer line work near the county's annex building.

The closure is expected to last a week, the city said.

North Kansas Street in Edwardsville will be open to the east of the closure, and Commercial Street (a one-way road) will be open west of the closure to allow access to North Main Street.

Please see the attached graphic to see the specific area impacted.

