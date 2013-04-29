The City of Alton’s efforts to manage stormwater and preserve a local stream have been recognized by a national publication.

Storm Water Solutions magazine highlighted the City’s efforts to preserve the stream and manage stormwater at the former Wadlow Golf Course, the future home of the Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Facility.

Written by Jeff Moody, from Williams Creek Consulting, the article explains the process the City and its consultants followed in restoring 1,750 linear feet of stream and 7 acres of riparian corridor.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Facility will have a huge impact on our community,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst. “We wanted to make sure that the development occurred in the greenest way possible with minimal impact on the environment. The stream restoration and protection of the riparian corridor was an essential part of ensuring that the environment would not be adversely effected by this development.”

The City of Alton, with the assistance of Heartlands Conservancy and Williams Creek Consulting, applied for and received a grant in excess of $500,000 through the Illinois Green Infrastructure Grant Program for the purpose of protecting the stream.

To view the entire article, please visit http://www.estormwater.com/green-stream.

More like this: